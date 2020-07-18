Kidnappers have released Hassana, wife of the deceased former Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba.

She was abducted along the Lokoja-Abuja highway on Saturday with the driver on her way to Auchi to bury Garuba, who died of undisclosed ailment in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

Hassana, her three children and aged mother of the late Speaker were travelling from Abuja for the burial when they ran into kidnappers at Kabba junction in Kogi state.

The kidnappers were said to have made away with the widower while leaving the three children and their grandmother.





The Nation quoted the younger brother to the deceased as saying on Saturday night that Hassana had been released unhurt by her abductors.

He, however, said the whereabouts of the driver remained unknown.