CEO of Northside Music ltd. Northside Entertainment ltd. Jude Okoye and his wife Ify are marking their 6th wedding anniversary together.

Jude is the elder brother of the now defunct PSquare Group twin Peter and Paul. The couple have two lovely girls. See what the father of two wrote after sharing photos:

HAPPY 6th SWEETHEART ❤️😍🎉 @ifyokoye1 🕺🏽





Ify also wrote: 6 years already??? Time flies when you are truly having the time of your life.. cheers to many more years of undiluted love and friendship.. I love you baby @judeengees @afasports

#aniversary #ifyandjude #6yearsaniversary #best-friends #mummyanddaddy