Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday said the idea that highly celebrated 23-year-old helicopter pilot, Tolu Arotile was killed by being knocked down at the Airforce Base by her best friend’s car is nonsensical.

Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, died after sustaining head injuries from a road traffic accident at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said Arotile’s death was sad and tragic.

According to him, “The death of the highly celebrated 23 year old helicopter pilot, Tolu Arotile, is sad & tragic. She was courageous & formidable in battle, doing much harm to Boko Haram.





“The idea that she was killed by being knocked down on the Airforce Base by her best friends car is nonsensical. Who is this best friend and what is his/her name?”

Fani-Kayode added: “I suspect that Tolu was murdered and the truth is bring covered up. I urge the Chief of Air Staff to investigate this matter thoroughly. So much is being read into it and it does not augur well for the reputation of the Air Force

“Justice must be done. May Tolu’s soul rest in peace and may the Lord comfort her parents and family.”