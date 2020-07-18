By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday reacted to report that the Federal Government and the West African Examination Council, WAEC, have resolved to shift the date of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

The Federal Government had refused to partially reopened schools to allow SS 3 students write WASSCE.

But on Friday, the government said it had resolved with WAEC to shift the date of the examination due to rampaging Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Reacting to the development, Atiku said he was elated by the move by the FG and WAEC to shift the date of the examination to September 5, 2020.





He added that he was happy that the government was in consultations with school owners in preparation for reopening of schools.

“I am elated at reports that the Nigerian government and WAEC have resolved to shift the date of examinations to September 5, 2020.

“Equally heartwarming is news that government is in consultation with school owners aimed at reaching specific guidelines by July 29, preparatory to the opening of schools in the country,” Atiku said.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had on Friday said the FG and WAEC agreed to move the date of the examination.

He said this was the outcome of a meeting between the Federal Government and officials of WAEC in Nigeria on Monday and that both parties had agreed to further consult with four other countries on new examination date.

The Minister also the government had given school owners in the country up to 29th July 2020 to meet specific guidelines towards the reopening of schools at a date to be announced in due course.

He said the Ministry, having consulted widely, had in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control,(NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group, developed and circulated guidelines for the reopening of schools.

Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement quoted the minister as saying that the school owners were to prepare and comply with the guidelines.

Nwajuiba urged the schools to undertake self-assessment and send feedback to State Ministries of Education, not later than 29th July 2020.

“Thereafter, consultations with relevant stakeholders will be held to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening or otherwise,” he said.