An explosion rocks a village in Katsina, Northwest Nigeria on Saturday with seven people reportedly killed.

The affected area is Yardagi village in Zango Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Improvised Explosive Device was said to have been planted on a farmland near the community.

According to The Punch, the victims died on the spot.

It was reported that the victims went to get grasses for their animals at the farm when they reportedly stepped on the device.





Five other people were said to have sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident was confirmed by Spokesman for Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah.

He said the command would issue a statement on the incident later.