By Jethro Ibileke

A former speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, has died of COVID-19 complications in Abuja.

Close friends said he died at an isolation centre on Saturday. He was 54 years old.

He was born on 23 August 1965, in Akpekpe community, Auchi, in Etsako West local government area of the state.





After his early education, he went to study law at the University of Ife, Ile Ife, Osun State (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He was called to Bar in 1990.

He was elected into the Edo State House of Assembly in 2003, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While in the House, he served as chairman of the House committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

He was made Speaker in 2007.

But three years after, he was impeached, alongside his deputy by 16 members of the House.

His tenure as Speaker saw the transformation of the Assembly into a vibrant and progressive chamber.

After his exit from the House, Garuba was appointed into the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC.

He served as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Administration.

The department is now known as the corporate services directorate of the commission.

He holds the traditional titles of Oshiote of Auchi Kingdom and Okumagbe of Uzaire.