Nigerian singer Di’Ja has cautioned one of her followers after he mocked her colleague actress Rahama Sadau for being single.

The Twitter user Abdulrahman Illo took to his page to tweet at Di’Ja, saying:

“I really like your lifestyle because recording music doesn’t stop you from marriage, unlike our local champion @Rahma_sadau she doesn’t even think of marriage. Before anyone else say any rubbish look at my profile @abdulrahmanillo trouble is entertained.”

Responding to the tweet, Di’ja replied: “Please don’t use my life to insult another person. We all have our lives to live and Allah’s timing is best. Also, no Rahama slander is tolerated here gaskiya. Mu gode Ma Allah akwai rai da lafiya. Please let us uplift each other. May Allah bless us all.”





Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di’Ja, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

She is currently signed to Mavin Records. In 2009, she released her first single “Rock Steady”, which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B Single at the 2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards. Moreover, she won the Best New Artist award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards.