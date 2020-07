Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun comes through with the latest episode of his popular YouTube series ‘Call To Bar.’

The 48 year old Ondo State native features Nollywood actor and comic act Williams Uchemba and his regular fellow comedienne Realwarripikin on this one. Take a look.

AY hails from Ondo State, Western Nigeria. He is married to interior designer Mabel Makun and they have a daughter Michelle.