Lateef Adegboyega Lawal, the new husband of Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin was already married to five women, before tying the nuptial knots on Thursday.

As a muslim, he has not offended any moral code by so doing, as his religion permits him to marry many women, if he could love them equally.

But blogger KemiFilaniNews revealing his marital status, said the man was busted by two Facebook users.

They shared photos of Lawal’s wives and kids, with claims he was dumping them for Alhaja Lizzy Anjorin, who will be wife number six.

It was also reported that Lateef three months ago, welcomed a baby with one of the wives.





The first Facebook user, Ade Williams shared photos from famousblog.ng on Fola Tinubu Lawal, one of Lawal’s wives.

Ade Williams wrote: HERE IS THE REAL AND LEGAL WIFE OF LIZZY NEW FIND LOVE, THIS LADY COULD NOT SLEEP FOR DAYS NOW”.

Aioglobalnews, another blogger on Facebook dug deeper and paraded the five wives of Lawal, including Fola Tinubu-Lawal.

The blogger wrote: Nigeria Actress Lizzy Anjorin New husband abandoned 5 wives and children to marry Lizzy. Below are all the 5 wives and children. Iree ooooooo”.

Lawal’s other wives are:Kenny Lawal, Kemi Lawal, Jumoke Lawal and another unidentified lady.

Here is the post shared bu Aioglobalnews:

