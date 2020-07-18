Agbor Railway Complex, the operational hub of the Itakpe-Warri rail line will now be known as Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the renaming, according to presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi.

The news was confirmed by Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi in another tweet:

Today, we continued test-run of our new coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line. We’ve named the largest station on this route – the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan. pic.twitter.com/RZ8HtnigLi — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) July 18, 2020





The Itakpe-Warri rail line is 320km long and links Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta in Kogi State. It passes through three states, Delta, Edo and Kogi.

Agbor, the hub is in Delta.

There are 12 stations between Itakpe, Ajaokuta, and Warri.

The stations are: Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu stations.

The rail line was built to move iron ore from mines around Itakpe to the steelworks at Ajaokuta, but was abandoned.