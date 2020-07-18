By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took Arsenal to FA Cup final on Saturday with a brace against defending champion, Manchester City.

Despite dominating possession, City could not penetrate Arsenal’s defence.

Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s first goal on 22 minutes with a brilliant shot into the bottom right corner after being released inside the box by a superb lofted pass from Nicolas Pepe.





On 49th minute, Kevin De Bruyne pulled the ball back to Raheem Sterling inside the box, but despite having a clear sight of goal he blasted the ball just past the right post.

Riyad Mahrez, on 54th minute produced a promising shot towards the bottom right corner after his wonderful solo run, but Emiliano Martinez thwarted him with a fabulous save.

David Silva fired just wide of the right post from inside the box after running onto a splendid pass from Kevin De Bruyne on 69 minutes.

It was Aubameyang again on 72nd minute as he scored his brace with a wonderful piece of finishing.

He made a yard for himself after a well-taken pass inside the box and nets low into the middle of the goal.