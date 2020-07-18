An improvised bomb has exploded in the Nigerian northern state of Katsina, with six people feared killed.

The Daily Nation said the explosion went off in Yardagi village in Zango Local Government Area of the State.

It said the six persons killed at the farmland where the bomb was planted were.

The online newspaper also reported that six other persons were injured.

They had been rushed to hospital, it said.





Katsina has largely been spared the Boko Haram war of bombing.

Rather it has been facing the twin problems of banditry and kidnapping.