By Jennifer Okundia

Show host, actor and media personality Akah Nnani and his artiste wife Claire Idera have dropped a new vlog on their YouTube channel.

This episode is about inter tribal marriages. Akah is from the Igbo speaking part of Nigeria while Idera is Yoruba. The couple share their experiences with fans.

How their individual friends, families reacted and what they did to calm the nerves of everyone involved. Watch it below…