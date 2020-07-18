By Okafor Ofiebor /Awka

The Nigerian police in Anambra state have arrested two paedophiles in Awka South and Ihiala LGAs, who raped two pre-school girls aged 5 and four years.

One of the sexual predators, 27 year-old Chinonso Ugochukwu, a.k.a (NEPA) was arrested in Umuaku Uli in Ihiala LGA.

The police said he lured a 5 years old girl into his room and raped her.





The incident happened on 12 July

He was arrested by Police Operatives attached to Uli Division.

The suspect hails from Ndikokwu Umuaku Uli in the same Ihiala LGA. .

According to the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, policemen who arrested the predator, said the 5 years old was traumatized and had been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

The day after Chinonso was arrested, policemen attached to the Commissioner of Police in Awka, arrested another paedophile, Sunday Eyim.

The 31 year-old Eyim is from Oruana village Amawbia in Awka South LGA of Anambra State.

He also lured on 11 July, a four-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

The scene was visited by Police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Doctors have allegedly confirmed penetration.

The Commissioner of Police,CP John B.Abang, has directed that the cases be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Police spokesman SP Haruna Muhammad has once again warned parents and guardians to be watchful over their children.

He urged them to educate the kids to be wary of strangers and also encourage them to report any person making sexual advances to them.

“The public should also be security conscious at all times and always report suspicious rape cases in their neighbourhood to the nearest Police stations for prompt action”, Muhammad said.

Cases of rape against minors and adults have been on the rise in Nigeria in recent months.

Between January and May this year, the police logged recorded 717 rape cases.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said 799 suspects have so far been arrested while 631 cases have been conclusively investigated and charged to court.

He said 52 cases were still being investigated.