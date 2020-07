Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side’s La Liga title win on Thursday, their 34th, tasted sweeter than any of the three Champions League crowns won under his watch.

“The Champions League is the Champions League but La Liga makes me happier, because La Liga is what it’s all about,” the Frenchman told Spanish network Movistar.

The title was the 11th trophy won by Zidane as Real coach and it was his second league triumph.

“This is a tremendous feeling because what these players have done is incredible. I am lost for words because I am too emotional.”





Zidane, who also won La Liga as a Real player, would take nothing away from his side’s achievement.

“We’ve been the best because we have got the most points and that’s all there is to say. For me it’s one of my best days as a professional,” he added.

“The players are the ones who have fought for this. It’s true I’ve played my role but they are the ones who believe in what they are doing.”

The title win was like no other for Real, who lifted the trophy at an empty Alfredo di Stefano stadium in their training ground, their temporary home while the Santiago Bernabeu undergoes renovation work.

The team will not be doing their usual open-top bus parade to the Cibeles fountain in the centre of Madrid either, in order to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“It’s strange for everybody, we would have liked to have been with our fans at Cibeles but it’s not meant to be,” Zidane said.

“But I’m sure everyone is happy in their homes tonight. The fans always love to see the team win and we’ve done this for them.”

Club president Florentino Perez joined in the celebratory atmosphere after the match, lapping praise upon the team and Zidane whom he called “a blessing from heaven.”

Of Ramos’ status at the club, Perez added: “Sergio Ramos will be here for life… Everyone should be calm. He has been more than a captain.”

Ramos himself highlighted what a difficult season it has been due to coronavirus’ impact, but credited Zidane for keeping the team on course.

