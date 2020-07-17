By Jennifer Okundia

Author of ‘On Becoming,’ entrepreneur and show host Toke Makinwa has dropped a new episode of her YouTube vlog ‘Toke Moments.

The 35 year old is ready to snatch a new movie role in the Nollywood Yoruba movie industry, where she thinks she can do a good job if given the opportunity.

Makinwa auditions on her show, speaking her native Yoruba language which she loves so much and enjoys the deep story lines in films.





Calling on movie producers to cast her as a character, TM as she’s sometimes called stated that she looks forward to becoming a big star.