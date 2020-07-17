Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after the reality star’s Nigerian boyfriend found her “unresponsive” in her hotel room on Thursday, a report said.

Braxton was reportedly staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles with boyfriend David Adefeso, The Blast reported.

Sources told the outlet that Adefeso immediately called 911 after finding Braxton unresponsive on Thursday night, telling authorities that she had been drinking and had ingested an unknown amount of prescription pills.





Adefeso reportedly also told sources that he believes his girlfriend may have attempted to take her own life.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they had received a call on Thursday night regarding a 43-year-old female with a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”

According to the outlet, the latest update from sources is that Braxton is in “stable condition” but remains “unconscious.”

The “Braxton Family Values” star has reportedly been put under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the reality star told The Blast that Braxton had an emotional day.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her,” the rep said.

Braxton was reportedly emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV, the network where her reality shows “Braxton Family Values” and “Tamar & Vince” used to air, insiders told The Blast.

On Thursday, WE TV dropped a teaser for “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” that shows the singer navigating motherhood and a new relationship as she attempts to relaunch her music career. It is believed that Braxton hated the way the show portrayed her.

Each week, Braxton and her boyfriend star in a YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined.” The show was scheduled to air on Thursday night.—IBT