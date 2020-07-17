By Adebayo Olawunmi/Ibadan

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has disbursed interest free loan, under the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES), to women in Oyo State.

Dare said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the first phase of the empowerment programme, which took place at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, was to empower women from Oyo South and Oyo Central Senatorial Districts.

“The second phase of the programme, scheduled for women from Oyo North Senatorial District, is expected to take place on July 20, 2020 in the ancient city of Ogbomoso, the country home of the Minister.





“The Empowerment is not about giving people money; it’s about giving them power. One that cannot be taken away from them, and through that, they can sustain themselves,” the minister said.

Dare was represented by the former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Olagunju Ojo at the empowerment programme, where he enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the money.

The APC Women’s Leader in Oyo State, Mrs Mabel Williams, lauded Dare for his selfless service and kind heart.

“When you make an impact in one family, you have touched a community, which in turn impacts the nation.

“And that is what the Minister, Dare, is doing with various programmes of this kind.

“He can only make this financial empowerment available, but you are in the best position to judiciously make use of it,” Williams said.

Commenting, Segun Ajanaku commended the contributions of Dare to women development and the overall progress of the state.

“The essence of this empowerment is to relieve women of economic hardship as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected all parts of the world,” Ajanaku said.

No fewer than 300 women benefited from the empowerment programme of the minister.