By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop singer, Shun Breezy also known as Shun B has released a brand new and jivey music single titled “Oju Aja”, his debut release under his new label management, Sony Music West Africa.

A Lagos-bred creative, Shun B’s music reflects the day-to-day experience of the average youth, blending his uber fine vocals over simple sing-a-long and sometimes sensual lyrics to share narratives on the desires and hustle of his compatriots in their ultimate quest to attain the Nigerian dream.

The new single “Oju Aja” embodies this concept as it alludes to his stardom ambition while asserting the hopes of a finer life for every young and dreaming hustler.





Shun Breezy’s potential hit record is produced by Bigmousebeat.

Shun B’s musical epiphany dates back to his childhood years when he enjoyed the melodies of high life and juju music legends (Shina Peters, Yinka Ayefele) and expressed himself as a drummer boy in the Celestial church.

He attributes this period to having largely influenced his chosen style of music which he describes as Afro life.

Download and stream “Oju Aja” Here.