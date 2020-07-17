The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the sum of N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor sports hall in the state.

A statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, indicated that the approvals were given on Wednesday.

Bello said the breakdown of the money approved during Wednesday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting also indicated that the sum of N1.2 billion would be spent on constructing the sports arena.

He added that about N447 million would be expended on the construction of the indoor sports hall.





“The two projects will be at the proposed Sokoto New City and they were awarded to Qualitrend Global Solution.

“While the sports arena is expected to be completed within 44 weeks, the sports hall is to be completed within 20 weeks.’’