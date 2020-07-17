By Guest writer

Youtuber and Social Media Influencer, Jackie Aina, has never been a person who was afraid to speak her mind.

But today, a controversial tweet of hers has put her under fire from the Twitter community, with a majority of people calling her out for being a hypocrite and also accusing her of cyber bullying pop star, Jennifer Lopez.





See some social media reactions below:

Jackie Aina’s infectious personality has garnered her over 3.5 million subscribers on Youtube and it’s impossible to watch her videos without smiling.

Since starting her Youtube channel in 2008, she’s used her platform to teach millions of people not only how to embrace and enhance their beauty through the use of make-up, but also to empower women, most especially black women.

She has always voiced her thoughts with the intent to create change.

This has included calling out international brands for not being inclusive, holding her fellow influencers accountable and addressing colorism in the industry.