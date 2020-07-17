By Jennifer Okundia

In January 2020, event and wedding planner Sandra Ikeji married her sweetheart Arinze Samuel in a traditional and white marriage ceremony.

The expectant mum is celebrating her birthday today and shared a photo of her baby bump. Her younger sister and fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji wrote a lovely note for her below:

It’s worlds Sandra day @sandraikeji . Happy birthday to the strongest sister I have, she’s 10 ppl in one, wife, mom to many, amazing cook, helper, prayer warrior, staunch catholic, hard worker, it’s hard to keep up with Sandra lol. God bless u Sandy and everything u lay ur hands upon. Happy big birthday.





Sandra also penned this note to herself, along with other posts on her Instagram page:

It’s my Birthday today. Pls Say a lil prayer for me. Call me Mama A. 💃. His grace is sufficient for us📿

Sandra who got married and broke the Guinness Book Of Records with the highest number of bridesmaids of 200, is the younger sister of popular blogger Linda Ikeji.