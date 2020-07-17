New York City’s medical examiner has revealed that Fahim Saleh, the founder and CEO of Gokada died of multiple stab wounds.

The 33-year-old was found dead in his Manhattan’s Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday, July 14, with his body, rigorously dismembered.

According to the Police, his body was cut up and sorted into different plastic bags. An electric saw which was still plugged in was also found in the apartment.

Meanwhile, an autopsy by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Saleh died as a result of stab wounds to the neck and torso.





A spokesperson told CNN that Saleh’s manner of death is ruled to be a homicide.

Authorities are still investigating Saleh’s death as he was last seen in surveillance video getting into an elevator in his apartment building and a man dressed in all black — who police believe is Saleh’s assailant — entering the elevator with him.

His family described him as a “brilliant and innovative mind” in a statement released to confirm his death.

The statement reads: “The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom. Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.

“There are no words or actions to provide any of us comfort except the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil upon our loved one.”