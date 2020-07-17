By Desmond Ejibas/Port Harcourt

The policemen who went to arrest Dr Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), were from Abuja, the Rivers Police Command said today.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said the men were on legitimate duty.

Omoni said the police operatives were from the Inspector General of Police (I-G) Monitoring Team, with support of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan.





A media report had suggested that the presence of the policemen at the residence of Nunieh was not on the directive of the command.

Gov. Nyesome Wike of Rivers stopped the policemen from arresting her.

“The Rivers police command wish to clarify that officers who went to the residence of Nunieh were from the I-G Monitoring Team in Abuja on official assignment to the state.

“The officers, before proceeding to Nunieh’s residence, observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures.

“On arrival, the officers reported to the police command headquarters with their investigation activities duly signed and approved by the commissioner.”

Omoni said that mobile policemen that accompanied the team to effect the arrest of Nunieh, went there on official duty, contrary to some media reports.

“The reference that police officers went to arrest Nunieh without the directive of the CP and I-G is ridiculous and most unfortunate, hence should be disregarded.

“Mukan is poised to deliver quality policing services and the command will continue to remain firm, focused and will not be distracted by any consideration,” he said.