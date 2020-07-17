Joi Nunieh the former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has secured the protection of the court against police arrest.

Some policemen from Abuja tried to arrest her in her home in Port Harcourt on Thursday, but the effort was scuppered by Governor Nyesom Wike.

He drove to her house and took her to the Government House.

Although the police said they needed her over a petition concerning NDDC affair, she may have pulled a fast one on them by securing a court order.





Justice E. Thompson Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt barred the police and other law enforcement bodies from arresting Nunieh.

The ex-parte order was granted following in an application filed by Nunieh’s counsel Sylvester Adaka and marked PHC/1128/2020.

The judge also restrained NDDC or any other body from arresting Nunieh, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the court.

The police had earlier today requested Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to release Nunieh for arrest.

They said the officers who stormed her Port Harcourt residence were on legitimate duty.