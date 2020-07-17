A RyanAir aircraft has landed safely in Norway after receiving a bomb threat while in the air, Norwegian police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“The situation is not resolved. We are present with a large force,” the police added.

On 13 July a Ryanair Krakow to Dublin flight was also forced to make emergency landing at Stansted Airport.

This also followed another bomb threat. Two persons were arrested.





The latest threat made the Ryanair flight FR 1392 land at Gardermoen airport at 12:25 p.m. local time, a spokeswoman for Avinor, the public Norwegian airport company, said in a phone interview.

Avinor was informed of the situation at 11:50 a.m., she said.

The flight had been traveling from Stansted to Oslo.

Police in Norway said they sent “a large force” to the main airport outside of the capital on Friday.

They were assisted by special forces in evacuating the passengers from the plane, police said in a tweet.

Passengers were transported away from the runway in buses, they said.

The plane will now be inspected by the counter-terrorism unit and bomb squad, Norway police said.

A spokesperson for Ryanair didn’t respond to requests for a comment