Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Liz Anjorin has tied the nuptials knots with a mystery man in Lagos.

But photographs from the traditional wedding held Thursday have leaked in the social media.

The controversial actress did not invite her Nollywood colleagues to the event, as she made it a low-key affair.





Liz has had a daughter from a previous relationship and she runs several businesses, that she once said made her the richest in Nollywood.

Part of her business is Liz Anjorin Clothings at the popular Ikota Shopping Complex in Ajah.

She also sells jewellery, land, diesel and as she once said in an interview, ‘she hustles a lot’.