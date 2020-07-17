Movie star, author of ‘Boss Up” and business woman Chika Ike has shared more pictures from the luncheon of her new office space.

Ike, 34, announced the good news through her social media account, disclosing the name of her office to be Flip Script Studios.

The Anambra State born actor has now displayed more photos of herself. Check on her post here:

Flip Script Studios✨ ✨





I’m super excited to unveil our @flipscriptstudios new creative office space and studio in lekki, Lagos. It has been a dream of mine to have a creative workspace which will enable the @flipscriptstudios team execute projects effectively and create magic for our amazing clients. It has been in the works for a while now and I’m super grateful to God for making this happen. Keep dreaming, and never give up. Your dreams are valid. Love you ❤️💋