A Nigerian, identified as Kelechi Opabi has been arrested in the Philippines, for alleged romance scam.

According to reports, Kelechi was arrested on Thursday by The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG).

The victim, an engineer, said that the suspect, Kelechi, introduced himself and courted her online using a fake Instagram account.

One day, the suspect told the lady he would send her an expensive watch, a bag, and jewelry.





However, he said, to receive the package she must deposit $800 or P42,000 into an account.

After she deposited the money, an individual posing as a delivery courier called and told the victim that there was a problem.

Again $30,000 was demanded to be paid.

The victim, suspecting that her online boyfriend and the supposed courier were accomplices, reported the incident to the ACG.

Kelechi has been charged with identity theft and violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.