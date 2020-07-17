By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II in collaboration with others have paid for a charter flight to bring back stranded Nigerians in the United States of America and Canada.

According to the monarch, the pandemic is a collective fight that requires support both at home and abroad.

“I did not think twice when they approached me for assistance to facilitate a charter flight for them. Many have been without their families for four months or more.” Ooni Ogunwusi said.





Managing Director of 7 Star Global Hanger Ltd, Mr Isaac Balami added: “We are working with all the necessary local and international authorities to make this possible and safe for passengers. The cost is reasonable, the booking and payment process is transparent.”

He expressed appreciation to the Ooni of Ife for his support and wished all the passengers a safe trip and happy reunion with their love ones.