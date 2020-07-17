By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Chairman of the Election Committee in Ondo State and Kogi Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo Governorship Primary will be conducted through indirect mode.

Bello stated this while addressing journalists at the National Secretariat in Abuja shortly after his committee was inaugurated by National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the previous NWC and ratified by NEC, which gives the opportunity to the state executive committee to choose the mode of primary that they would want. This has been settled,” Bello said.





“The Ondo Primary election would be conducted via indirect mode. This was the option choosen by the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ratified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party in the last meeting. So, we are going for indirect primary.”

Earlier, the party in its report presented to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee cleared twelve aspirants to contest the primaries.

They are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjemi John, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, Kekemeke Duerimini Isaac, Olusola Oke Alex, Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele.

Others are Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola, Adetula Olubukola Olarogha, Abraham Olusegen Michael and Nathaniel O. Adojutelegan.

The primary election is scheduled for July 20 while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10 for the governorship election.