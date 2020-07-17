Nigerian recording artiste Niniola comes through with the lyrical video to her latest single entitled ‘Addicted’ as promised to her fans.

The Afrobeat queen reveals how addicted she is to her lover in the latest track. In a statement She said “The Queen of Afro House NINIOLA delivers some fresh summer heat with “Addicted,” the latest single from her upcoming sophomore album, Colours and Sounds, dropping in September.

Following on the heels of the Afrobeat-inspired “Fantasy” featuring Femi Kuti, she returns to her signature sound on a hypnotic rhythm from close collaborator and long-time producer SARZ. “‘Addicted’ is about searching for a long-lost love,” Nini says. “Having a crazy addiction to love.”





Niniola Apata, known professionally as Niniola, participated in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013.