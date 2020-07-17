By Our Reporter

Prince Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood star Regina Daniels, has dragged an online publisher, Azuka Jebose Molokwu, to court for describing him a cultist.

Nwoko, a lawyer and businessman, is claiming N2billion for defamation of character, according to a writ of summons filed at Effurun High Court, Delta State by Ikhide Ehighelua and Co.

Also joined in the suit No. EHC 99 as the second defendant is Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko identified as the employer and sponsor of the first defendant, Jebose.

Jebose hails from Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State and is resident in the United States of America.

According to the suit, both defendants made highly defamatory publications in several online blogs and other social media platforms “calculated to reduce the estimation of the claimant” and denigrate his reputation in the public.

It stated that the malicious publications had continued unabated against the plaintiff in spite of warnings by his solicitors to the defendants.

Counsel to Nwoko also stated that the first defendant defiantly came out openly on the social media that the cautions would not be a deterrent to his defamatory publications, prompting the legal action.

Nwoko, in addition to the financial claim, is seeking a “public apology to be published by the defendants in at least two national daily newspapers circulating in Nigeria and social media platforms”.

He also wants an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from making any further defamatory publications against him. –The Guardian