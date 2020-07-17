By Eric James Ochigbo/Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Sen. Godswill Akpabio to respond to allegation of N81.5 billion irregular expenditure in the NDDC.

The committee also summoned the acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and the Managing Director of AHR Global Service Ltd among others.

The resolution was reached at the ongoing investigative hearing on the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure on Friday in Abuja.





The summoned was sequel to the refusal of the officials to honour invitation to appear and respond to allegations of wrong doing.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) ruled that they should appear unfailing on Monday, July 20 to answer questions.