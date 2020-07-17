The National Assembly Service Commission has queried Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, Clerk of the National Assembly for ‘gross insubordination’.

This is in reaction to Sani-Omolori’s statement which asked his colleagues to disregard the announcement of his retirement and that of others as the commission does not have such powers.

The commission which described the press statement as gross insubordination to a constituted authority, told the National Assembly clerk to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him within 24 hours.

It read; “As you are very much aware, the clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6(1)(b) of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (As amended).





“The clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the commission. Your press release is considered by the commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter, requested to explain to the commission within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of Section 6(2)(b) of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination.”