England’s Skybet Championship leaders, Leeds United are back in the Premier League, after 16 years of absence.

With 87 points on the leaderboard, and two matches in hand, they earned automatic ticket after Huddersfield beat second-placed West Brom 2-1.

West Brom now have 82 points and just one match remaining.

The race for the two other qualifiers to the elite league is still open.





Brentford at third place have 81 points, with two matches in hand.

Fourth-placed Fulham also have hope, with two matches remaining. They have 77 points.