A 19-year-old girl, Blessing David confessed to sleeping with ten men during her initiation to a ‘Marine Girls’ cult in Edo state.

The teenager said this while being paraded alongside 15 armed robbery suspects, six cultists, three kidnappers and four murder suspects at the headquarters of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City.

Blessing recounted that she was initiated into the group in 2019.

She told Mr Johnson Kokumo, Edo state Commissioner of Police that sleeping with the men was part of the initiation rites.





“My name is Blessing David. I was initiated into the cult last year. I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process” she explained.

Another female cultist identified as 16-year-old Ada Emeka, also disclosed that she slept with 10 men.