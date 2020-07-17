By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ten foreign nationals and 32 Nigerians were discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres on Friday, having tested negative for Coronavirus.

The 42 Coronavirus patients had been in isolation centres for days after they were struck down by the deadly virus.

According to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on Friday, those discharged included 17 female and 25 male, including 10 foreign nationals.





Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged from the isolation facilities to unite with their families.

He said they were discharged from Agidingbi, Eti-Osa, Onikan and LUTH Isolation centres.

In his words: “Today, 42 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 17 female and 25 male, including 10 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 8 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 15 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 6 from Onikan and 8 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a face mask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government.”