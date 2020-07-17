By Okafor Ofiebor

The police in Rivers State have exhumed three bodies buried alive in a forest at B-dere community in Gokana Local Government Area in Ogoniland.

This is coming two days after the police discovered the decomposing corpse of 38-year-old Ereba Dinabari, who was recently abducted from his residence in Woji area of Port Harcourt.

The police also arrested two notorious cultists who led them to a shallow waterlogged pit where three youths were buried alive.





The suspected cultists, Barididum Danaa, aka ‘kill and bury’ and his accomplice, Prophet Nkpe who are members of the dreaded Degbam Cult group led the Anti-cultism Unit of the Police Command to the area where the three bodies were exhumed.

Speaking with Journalists at the scene of the crime at a thick forest at Bera, a neighbouring community to B-dere, the spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni explained that the deceased victims, Baridomale Sunday Tor, Baridon Gbarabera Asah and Barisiton Nawee were declared missing on 14th of March, 2020.

Omoni disclosed that report was made to the Police about the incident and that following discreet investigation by the men of Anti-cultism Unit, the main suspect Barididum Daanaa aka ‘kill and bury ‘ and Prophet Nkpe were arrested three days ago.

He said the arrest of the suspects was made possible by the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Command, adding that the suspects had implicated other members of the gang who were into illegal oil refining activities.

Omoni gave a firm assurance that the Police will go after them and ensure they accounted for their crimes.

The suspects told Journalists in an interview at the scene of the crime which is in a waterlogged Bera forest that they were members of Deygbam Cult group, admitting that they bound the victims’ hands and legs and buried them alive in shallow well.

Barididum Daana also confessed that the three victims were buried alive because they discovered that the victims were informants to security agencies about their illegal oil bunkering activities in area.

A community Chief in B-Dere, Nkah Baribe, told journalists that available information suggested the cultists killed the victims because they accused them of giving information to security agencies that led to the arrest of their gang members.

When their corpses were exhumed, the bodies were decomposed and their legs and hands tied, with clothes in their mouths.

Recently, the police command discovered the decomposing corpse of 38-year-old Dinabari hung on a tree.

Omoni said the victim was kidnapped on May 5 in Woji and forcefully taken to a forest in Alesa community, Eleme local government area (LGA) of the state.

“Dinabari was taken to a forest and made to pay N1 million as ransom for his release. But his abductors later refused to release him after collecting the ransom,” Omoni said.

According to him, the police made the discovery after operatives attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping unit arrested two suspects allegedly linked to the crime.

“The commander of the anti-kidnapping unit, who led operatives, stormed Alesa community and arrested two male suspects aged 23 and 25 years,” he said.

“The suspects later led police operatives to a forest in Alesa community, where we found the victim’s decomposing body tied to a tree.

“Operatives afterwards recovered a Toyota Spider vehicle that belonged to the victim.”