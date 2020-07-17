A 22-year old Computer Science Undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Kenneth Gift, his girlfriend, Dandy Spice, and mother, Dorah Aninah, have been arrested for suspected internet fraud in Agbor, Delta State.

This was confirmed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The statement said their arrest was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and intelligence by operatives of the Commission.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.





The statement added that they have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

See some of the items recovered from Kenneth Gift below: