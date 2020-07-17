By Jethro Ibileke

A Group known as the Northern Professionals, resident in Edo State, has hinged its support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the September 19 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on the performance of the chairman of the campaign committee and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The group in a statement on Thursday by its chairman, Abdallah Tureta, commanded the APC for appointing Ganduje as the Chairman of APC campaign Council for Edo election.:

According to him, “We Northern Professionals resident in Edo State have resolved to throw our weight behind the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.





“It is extremely important to say that our support for Ize-Iyamu is largely because of the chairmanship of one of our performing governors from the North, in person of Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

“We are assuring him of our collective support to ensure his victory at the polls in September.

“Our resolve to back the APC Candidate In Edo State Gubernatorial Election is in solidarity with governor Ganduje appointed as the chairman of the campaign council .

“We came to understand that the wisdom behind Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the Campaign Council is to make sure that no opportunity is left unattended to win the election.

“His sophistication and skills in politics are acknowledged across ” board.

“We resolve to do this after our conviction that his leadership of the campaign council is an indication that APC is willing and ready to win the election.

“As somebody who has developed his state, both in human and infrastructure, Ganduje could also be a pillar in influencing the blueprint of how to move Edo state forward when our candidate wins.

“Which we are very hopeful that he would deliver.

“It is still fresh in our memories how President Muhammadu Buhari sometime last year, commended Governor Ganduje after becoming the best performing Governor for 3 consecutive months. As then rated by the APC Progressive Governors Forum.

“This among other things are what informed the decision of the APC to appoint Ganduje to chair this Campaign Council for Edo Gubernatorial election.

“We are sure that with our support and that of large chunk of Edo state government’s population, Ganduje is shouldering a sellable gubernatorial material.”

Tureta in the statement, challenged the PDP in the state to showcase the achievements of its candidate in the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“We challenged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to come forward and showcase the feats they achieved under their candidate

“We understand that, it is because they don’t have anything to show, that is why they resolve to be attacking personalities wrongly.

“What we need is, what do you have to show to the world that these are your achievements,” he added.