By Taiwo Okanlawon

Talented comedian, Mariam Apaokagi popularly known as Taooma has shared some pictures on social media to celebrate her NYSC Passing Out Parade.

The screen diva who has built great fans on social media through her educative and hilarious comedy skits on Instagram studied Tourism, hospitality, and event Management from Kwara state University.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram, Taooma via the caption noted how glad she is to have been able to complete her one-year mandatory service without any hitch.





She wrote: “Alhamdulilah!!! I can’t thank God enough, God bless God 😭😭 NYSC Kapeesh 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 We move!”

Fans and top celebrities in the entertainment industry who are glad of what she has been able to accomplish have also stormed her page to congratulate her on the milestone as they wish she continues putting a smile on their faces.

Taaooma became famous through her comedy skits which are tailored to mimic typical Nigerian mothers. She emphasizes the unique manner African mothers respond to the actions of their children with slap as her signature in her skits.

She is one of 25 youngsters who made PM News list of top 25 Nigerian under 30 superstars in the entertainment space.