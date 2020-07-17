The Nigerian Air Force said on Friday that its first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile will be laid to rest next week with “full military honours” at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Arotile died on 14 July 14 in Kaduna. She will be buried on July 23.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said: “The remains of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, NAF’s first combat helicopter pilot who died on July 14 will be laid to rest with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on July 23.

“Meanwhile, a condolence visit to the Arotile Family in Lokoja by a high-powered delegation, composed of the CAS, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs as well as the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Air Force, has been scheduled to hold on a date before the burial.”



