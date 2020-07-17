China will take anti-dumping measures against n-Propanol (NPA) imported from the U. S., the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

“The domestic industry has suffered substantial damage due to the dumping of such products by the U. S.,’’ the ministry said in a preliminary ruling based on an anti-dumping investigation that started in July 2019.

From Saturday, importers of such products into China will be required to pay deposits at rates of between 254.4 per cent and 267.4 per cent at Chinese customs.

NPA, which is formed naturally in small amounts during many fermentation processes, is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly for resins and cellulose esters.



