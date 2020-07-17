Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been admitted into hospital for COVID-19.
Mother and daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after the patriarch also tested positive.
They have now been admitted into Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where the 77 year-old Amitabh was admitted last week.
Aishwarya was a former Miss World and also Bollywood actress.
She and her 8-year-old daughter tested positive for the Coronavirus 12 July.
Her status became known a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek said they were infected with the virus.
Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the tests.
