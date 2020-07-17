By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Thursday confirmed 595 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the nation.

With the figures, Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 34,854, with 769 deaths and 14,292 recoveries.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in 24 states of the federation, with Lagos taking the lead as usual with 156 fresh infections, but lower than the 230 cases it recorded on Wednesday.





“On the 16th of July, 2020, 595 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 34,854 cases have been confirmed, 14,292 cases have been discharged and 769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said on its website.

How they Stand

Lagos-156

Ondo-95

Rivers-53

Abia-43

Oyo-38

Enugu-29

Edo-24

FCT-23

Kaduna-20

Akwa Ibom-17

Anambra-17

Osun-17

Ogun-14

Kano-13

Imo-11

Delta-6

Ekiti-5

Gombe-4

Plateau-4

Cross River-2

Adamawa-1

Bauchi-1

Jigawa-1

Yobe-1