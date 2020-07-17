Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel International, ignited controversy on social media.

The cleric said people who do not give a tenth of their income to the church are under a financial curse.

Oyedepo, who Forbes claims is Nigeria’s wealthiest pastor, said this in a tweet on Thursday.

He tweeted, “Tithing is an inescapable covenant obligation. Prosperity not just wealth is impossible without tithing, because when you’re not paying your tithe, you’re under a financial curse”.





However, in a series of tweets on Friday, July 17, 2020, Oyedepo further said that many problems men faced are traceable to their monetary dealings.

He said, “The way you handle your financial dealings determines greatly what happens to you financially. Many things that afflict men are traceable to their monetary dealings. False financial dealings can open doors to inexplicable afflictions.”

The cleric’s tweet on tithing has, however, got Nigerians talking on Twitter.

The message was well-received by many of his followers but some critics described his message as archaic and improper.

Some also claimed the timing was wrong owing to the effect of COVID-19 on the financial status of many Nigerians.