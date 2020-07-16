Zainab Aliyu, the young Nigerian lady arrested by the Saudis last year, for hard drugs, has moved another notch in her life, completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

A beaming Zainab was showcased Thursday by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

“Remember Zainab Aliyu, wrongly jailed in Saudi for carrying drugs she had no knowledge of, and rescued with the intervention of ⁦@MBuhari⁩? She just completed her NYSC. We wish Zainab the best as she moves on to great success in life,” Abike Dabiri wrote.

Zainab attended Maitama Sule University, Kano.





She had gone with her mum and sister to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj in December 2018, when she was arrested for carrying tramadol, a prohibited drug in the Islamic Kingdom.

The then 22 year-old spent the next 124 days in jail. She was freed in April 2019, following the intervention of the Buhari government.