By Taiwo Okanlawon

YBNL musician and DJ, Eniola Olamilekan Adedeji, better known as DJ Enimoney has welcomed his second child with partner, Iwalewa Ojebiyi Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The proud father shared the good news on hos Instagram as he thanks God for the arrival of the new baby. He also shared with fans, the name of his daughter, Anina Adedeji.

DJ Enimoney is the younger brother of the indigenous rapper, Olamide, and the official DJ for YBNL Nation.





He wrote “Ahliamdulilah, it’s a girl. Anina.”