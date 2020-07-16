By Michael Adeshina

The immediate past managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, has thanked Governor Wike for saving her from police officers who invaded her house on Thursday morning.

Narrating her side of the story at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Nuniel said she was rescued from heavily armed policemen who wanted to whisk her away without a warrant.

Nunieh added that Governor Wike came to her rescue at the point the policemen were still trying to pull down the security door leading to her room.





She said, “They (policemen) started trying to break the security door. Because it was a security door, they spent time to try to break the door.

“Before I asked them of their warrant of arrest and they said they didn’t have any. I then said I cannot go with any of the policemen. I need to see the warrant of arrest. We are not in a banana republic.

“So, my governor came and sent them out; and said why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber? My governor told them that they should leave the compound. I am safely here with my governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“I really want to thank the Governor. I really don’t know what to say but my Governor is a man. He is a man. He didn’t just say it that nothing should happen to me, he came to my rescue. I want to say thank you to my Governor.”

However, Nunieh was scheduled to appear in Abuja today before a Senate panel probing the finances of the NNDC.

But, unfortunately, the incident requires she stayed at the Government House for her safety.

Akpabio and Nunieh have been embroiled in a war of words over allegations of corruption in the NDDC.

The former MD of NDDC accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, budget padding, fraud, among others, which the Minister has denied.

She also said the so-called forensic audit going on in NDDC was a ruse.